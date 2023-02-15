Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,244 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposed Charter change

PHILIPPINES, February 15 - Press Release
February 15, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE

If the President believes, as I do, that Charter change shouldn't be a priority, then perhaps Congress should also re-prioritize and redirect its efforts towards urgent economic issues like inflation, poverty, and graft and corruption. The barriers to attracting foreign investments are rooted in our issues of good governance, legal predictability, and ease of doing business. Not in the Constitution. I am glad the President has acknowledged this.

After all, Charter change cannot solve these issues; only political will and hands-on leadership can.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposed Charter change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.