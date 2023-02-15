Việt Nam urges more  cooperation with El Salvador on trade, investment

VIETNAM, February 15 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam expects El Salvador to create favourable conditions for agricultural and fishery products to enter the Central American market, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco in Hà Nội yesterday.

The PM suggested the two countries establish legal frameworks for trade and investment while strengthening exchanges of business delegations, making Việt Nam and El Salvador a bridge connecting Central American and Southeast Asian markets.

He said the two countries should maintain the coordination with and support for each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, contributing to the handling of regional and international issues, as the El Salvador diplomat was on her official visit to Việt Nam from February 14-16.

The PM said the visit and the opening of the office of the Embassy of El Salvador in Hà Nội would help bring the relationship between the two countries to a new level and become more substantive.

He noted that Việt Nam always attached special importance to the friendship cooperation relationship with the Central American country and always appreciated the traditional friendship and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries both in the war time and today.

The Vietnamese head of government also said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in other areas including culture, sport, education, technology, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Minister Tinoco expressed her impression on the role and stance of Việt Nam in the regional and international arena. She noted that the country wished to bring the relationship with Việt Nam to new heights, which had been demonstrated by the appointment of an Ambassador and the opening of an Embassy of El Salvador in Hà Nội.

She said she would urge relevant ministries and agencies in El Salvador to cooperate with Việt Nam to have measures to realise the suggestions of PM Chính. — VNS