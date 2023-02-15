Submit Release
Vietnamese peacekeepers tranfer humanitarian projects to South Sudan

VIETNAM, February 15 - Vietnamese military engineer forces have transferred a humanitarian package including two classrooms for students, a teacher’s room, a library, a canteen and laptops for the Abyei High School in South Sudan.

This school hosts more than 1,000 students and suffered a lack of classrooms as well as access to clean water. A water well and a tank with capacity of 5,000 litres have also been built to give them easier access to water.

The military engineers belong to Việt Nam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). — VNS

