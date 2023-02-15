Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 500 Block of 51st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s information in identifying a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Monday, February 13, 2023, in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:52 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to a report of a shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, the members located an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital.

 

A vehicle of interest, described as a white Mercedes appearing to be a “C Class,” four door, with no front license plate, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

