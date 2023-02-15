Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing requirement for modern surveillance technologies, especially in government and defense sectors,A key factor driving revenue growth of the global market.

Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Size – USD 152.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trend” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global technical surveillance countermeasures market size is expected to reach USD 225.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for modern surveillance technologies, growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems in various sectors such as commercial, government, aerospace, defense, and others, and continuous investments by governments and private investors for technological research initiatives. Technical surveillance countermeasures or TSCM solution offers detection of different surveillance devices and hazards, and identification of technical security weaknesses. Installation of such devices in a particular area or building ensures that there is absolutely nothing that will compromise the privacy and confidential information.

This system not only identifies and locates espionage devices, but also looks after various additional areas where an enterprise could lose some vital information through illicit eavesdropping devices or systems such as hidden cameras, listening devices, electronic bugs, cellular interception, Bluetooth interception, burst transmitters, laser microphones, and other devices used for such purposes. Rising data safety concerns and increasing spending on various security solutions are factors also fueling demand for technical surveillance countermeasure solutions.

Key players operating in the market are Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc., ComSec, LLC., Allied Universal, MSA Investigations, Kroll, Exec Security, MIAS TSCM, Global TSCM Group Inc., QCC, and Esoteric Ltd.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In August 2020, HEICO acquired two surveillance countermeasures companies, Intelligent Devices, Inc. and Transformational Security, LLC. This acquisition helped HEICO to develop new technologies and expanded product offerings for its customers.

Services segment is expected to register a 5.2% CAGR through the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for professional and managed services for troubleshooting software problems and to perform regular maintenance.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid technological developments in security infrastructure and growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global technical surveillance countermeasures market based on type, product, end-use, and regions as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronic Eavesdropping Detection

Anti-Surveillance Services

Communication & Technical Security

Wiretap

Covert Camera Detection

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Corporate

Healthcare

Personal

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

