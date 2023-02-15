Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028
Growing requirement for modern surveillance technologies, especially in government and defense sectors,A key factor driving revenue growth of the global market.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global technical surveillance countermeasures market size is expected to reach USD 225.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for modern surveillance technologies, growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems in various sectors such as commercial, government, aerospace, defense, and others, and continuous investments by governments and private investors for technological research initiatives. Technical surveillance countermeasures or TSCM solution offers detection of different surveillance devices and hazards, and identification of technical security weaknesses. Installation of such devices in a particular area or building ensures that there is absolutely nothing that will compromise the privacy and confidential information.
This system not only identifies and locates espionage devices, but also looks after various additional areas where an enterprise could lose some vital information through illicit eavesdropping devices or systems such as hidden cameras, listening devices, electronic bugs, cellular interception, Bluetooth interception, burst transmitters, laser microphones, and other devices used for such purposes. Rising data safety concerns and increasing spending on various security solutions are factors also fueling demand for technical surveillance countermeasure solutions.
Key players operating in the market are Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc., ComSec, LLC., Allied Universal, MSA Investigations, Kroll, Exec Security, MIAS TSCM, Global TSCM Group Inc., QCC, and Esoteric Ltd.
Some Key Findings from the Report:
In August 2020, HEICO acquired two surveillance countermeasures companies, Intelligent Devices, Inc. and Transformational Security, LLC. This acquisition helped HEICO to develop new technologies and expanded product offerings for its customers.
Services segment is expected to register a 5.2% CAGR through the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for professional and managed services for troubleshooting software problems and to perform regular maintenance.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid technological developments in security infrastructure and growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global technical surveillance countermeasures market based on type, product, end-use, and regions as follows:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)
Service
Installation & Consultation
Maintenance & Support
Managed Services
Hardware
Software
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)
Electronic Eavesdropping Detection
Anti-Surveillance Services
Communication & Technical Security
Wiretap
Covert Camera Detection
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)
Industrial
Government
Aerospace and Defense
Corporate
Healthcare
Personal
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
BENELUX
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
