Product Innovation and Partnerships Driving Competition in Fall Management Market

Fall Management Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall Management Market refers to the global market for products and services designed to prevent falls and mitigate fall-related injuries in healthcare facilities and home care settings. The market includes various devices such as bed and chair alarms, floor mats, hip protectors, and other safety equipment. It also includes services such as training and education programs for patients and caregivers to prevent falls and manage fall-related injuries.

The global fall management market is driven by factors such as the increasing aging population, rising prevalence of falls and fall-related injuries, and growing awareness of fall prevention measures. The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography. Products in the market include alarm and sensor systems, hip protectors, fall mats, and other safety devices. End-users of fall management products and services include hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care settings.

Key players in the fall management market include ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare. The market is highly competitive, with players focusing on product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolios.

Overall, the global fall management market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of falls and the rising demand for fall prevention measures and products.

the global fall management market generated $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in geriatric population across the globe, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global fall management market. However, lack of awareness regarding fall management system hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for fall detection systems present new pathways for growth in coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6404

The sensor pad segment to continue its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on product, the sensor pad segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global fall management market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in incidence of disabilities, favorable healthcare reforms, rise in geriatric population, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain the lead status during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global fall management market in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lead status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is estimated to grow the fastest CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in adoption of several fall management devices such as sensor pad, and RFID tags among the Asian population. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6404

Leading market players

Rondish Company Limited

Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc

Deroyal Inc

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Emfit Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tidi Products, LLC

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Biosensors Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biosensors-market

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.