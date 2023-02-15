Energy Gum Market is to hit USD 192.1 Mn by 2031 and grow at a growth rate of 8.2% over 2022-2031

Increase in consumption of health and energy supplements by non-traditional users drives the energy gum market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Gum Market by Application (Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others), Flavor (Mint, Fruit Flavor, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Health Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global energy gum industry generated $89.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4579

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Rise in sports participation and surge in the number of fitness and health centers drive the growth of the global energy gum market. However, stringent regulations by governing bodies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, interest among millennials toward health & fitness supplement products and rise in demand from emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

The players operating in the global energy gum market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their energy gum market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.The key players profiled in this report include Blast Power Gum, Blockhead HQ Ltd., Ferrero SpA, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., NeuroGum, LLC, and Yıldız Holding.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4998b33189a511297397f59f1d1502df

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately one-third share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population participating in sports, and surge in the number of fitness centers in these countries.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> On the basis of energy gum market analysis for region, North America accounted for the largest revenue shareof the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by Europe.

-> On the basis of energy gum market trends in 2021, the supermarket distribution channel segment accounted for approximately 30% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

-> Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031 in the energy gum market forecast period.

-> In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 30% share of the global market.

-> Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4579

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented on the basis of online, supermarket, convenience store, and health store segments. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Energy Supplement market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-supplement-market-A16879

Ashwagandha Extract Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-A16876

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849

Prebiotics Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market

Creatine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/creatine-market-A13506

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.