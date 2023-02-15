India Male Grooming Products Market Estimated to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 8.2%
Male grooming products refer to various skincare and shaving products used by men for maintaining overall cleanliness while improving their physical appearance.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on male grooming products industry statistics in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India male grooming products market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.
Male grooming products refer to a wide range of personal care items designed specifically for men that aid in maintaining their overall hygiene and physical appearance. They include a wide range of skincare, haircare, beard care, shaving products, and fragrance products. These products offer numerous benefits, such as preventing skin damage caused by direct exposure to UV radiation, removing dead skin cells, dirt, and oil, promoting cell renewal, and rejuvenating skin and hair. Some of the popular male grooming products include facial creams, anti-aging and shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave, cologne, shampoos, serums, lip balm, lotions, blemish gel, and moisturizers.
Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-male-grooming-products-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The growing consciousness about personal wellness and appearance is driving the market in India. Moreover, the rising number of unisex and male salons across the country is contributing to the demand for male grooming products. In line with this, the increasing use of smartphones, and the growing influence of social media and fitness content, are further supporting the market. Furthermore, the wide adoption of natural, clean-label, and organic product variants by individuals on account of the rising awareness about the potential harm caused by chemical compounds found in grooming products is impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as the expansion of organized retail channels and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market across India.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-male-grooming-products-market
India Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
• Male Toiletries
• Electric Products
• After Shave Lotions
• Others
Breakup by Price Range:
• Mass Products
• Premium Products
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacy Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here