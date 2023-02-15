India Home Furnishings Market Estimated to Exceed INR 78,536 Crore By 2028 | Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.23%
Home furnishing is the aesthetic designing of the interior and exterior of space with the help of furniture, wall-to-wall carpeting, and dishwashers.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Home Furnishings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on home furnishings industry size in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India home furnishings market size reached INR 48,625 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 78,536 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.23% during 2023-2028
Home furnishings are items used to decorate a home and make it more comfortable and attractive for living. They include tables, chairs, beds, sofas, armchairs, and accessories, such as rugs, carpets, lamps, clocks, and mirrors. They are produced from a wide range of materials, including wood, metal, plastic, and fabric and come in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns, making it easy to choose the right pieces to suit the décor of any home. Additionally, they also include window treatments, including curtains and blinds, and decorative items, such as paintings and sculptures. As a result, they are an essential part of creating a comfortable and inviting home, as per the customer requirement.
Market Trends:
Significant growth in the e-commerce industry majorly drives the market in India. This can be supported by the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and reliance on smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Coupled with this, key players are focusing on emphasizing visually attractive online product displays and innovative promotional campaigns to expand their existing consumer base, which is propelling the market. Along with this, the inflating levels of disposable income are impelling the demand for high-end furniture and home furnishings. In addition, modular furniture is becoming increasingly popular as it offers customers more flexibility and customization that can be easily moved, rearranged, and customized according to their needs, this is significantly supporting the market.
India Home Furnishings Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on product, price and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
• Home Furniture
• Home Textile
• Wall Decor
• Others
Breakup by Price:
• Mass
• Premium
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
