Luxury Footwear Market Valuation Worth $39,987.4 Million by 2030, At 7.9% CAGR - Globally

Luxury Footwear Market

According to The luxury footwear industry analysis, The global luxury footwear market is segmented into product, end use, distribution channel, and region.

The increase in online retail of luxury footwear, rise of social media marketing, and premiumization of products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global luxury footwear market.” — Aniket Kadam

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Luxury Footwear Market by Product, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global luxury footwear market was valued at $25,549.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $39,987.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Luxury footwear are the footwear which are quite expensive as compared to normal footwear. It is because this kind of footwear can be customized according to customer’s need and demand. Thus, the luxury shoe is gaining traction in the market. The footwear aid in covering and protecting the foot from ground textures, temperatures, and gravel roads. Footwear are made up of different materials such as leather, plastic, rubber, and fabric. Leather is one of the prominent materials used for the first version of a footwear. Companies such as Nike are using eco-friendly raw materials such as recycled car tires, recycled carpet padding, organic cotton, and vegetable-dyed leathers for manufacturing footwear products.

The rise in number of working professionals has increased the overall demand for formal footwear and casual footwear. Rise in demand among children for a wide variety of footwear, augments the growth of the global market. In addition, increase in number of working professionals paired along with rise in fashion consciousness and need to look stylish & trendy fueled the overall growth of the luxury footwear market.

However, high prices and rise in popularity of footwear brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original footwear brands in these economies.

Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further augment the growth of the luxury footwear market.

These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally. The strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and partnership are adopted by market players. The prominent luxury footwear industry players include LVMH, Furla SpA, Longchamp, Luxottica Group, Mulberry Group, Vera Bradley, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand, Valentino S.p.A., and ZV France SAS.

The COVID-19 pandemic had negative impact on the luxury footwear market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact on the luxury footwear market. But the e-commerce platforms helped to increase the sales of footwear to some extent. Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts attract consumers to purchase footwear through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Get Full Report

