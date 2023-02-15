Williston/Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:23A1000841

TROOPER: Tpr. Bulle

STATION: VSP-Williston

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/14/23 1630 hours

LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Lizandro Bonilla

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/13/23, Vermont State Police were contacted by Franklin Police Department in New Hampshire who advised that Lizandro Bonilla (21,) who resides in Jericho, VT, had an active extraditable arrest warrant in New Hampshire. On 02/14/23, troopers out of the Williston barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop and took Bonilla into custody without incident. Bonilla was transported to the Williston barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division. Bonilla was transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was held on bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/15/23, 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111