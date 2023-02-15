Williston/Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:23A1000841
TROOPER: Tpr. Bulle
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/14/23 1630 hours
LOCATION: Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Lizandro Bonilla
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/13/23, Vermont State Police were contacted by Franklin Police Department in New Hampshire who advised that Lizandro Bonilla (21,) who resides in Jericho, VT, had an active extraditable arrest warrant in New Hampshire. On 02/14/23, troopers out of the Williston barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop and took Bonilla into custody without incident. Bonilla was transported to the Williston barracks where he was processed and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division. Bonilla was transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility where he was held on bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/15/23, 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111