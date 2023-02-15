Manchin Statement on the Death of Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda

February 14, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the death of Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, former chairman of the Toyota Motor Corporation.





“Gayle and I are saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend, Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda. For more than 25 years, West Virginia and Toyota’s strong partnership has continued to grow. When Dr. Toyoda initially considered Buffalo, West Virginia for a new plant, he was told by his peers that Americans couldn’t manufacture at the speed and quality of Japanese plants, but Dr. Toyoda took a chance on the Mountain State. More than 25 years later, the Buffalo plant is one of the best Toyota engine and transmission manufacturers in the world – a fact Dr. Toyoda would frequently brag about. Dr. Toyoda was so proud of the Buffalo plant and the men and women who made it possible. I was proud to travel to Japan in 2005 to meet with Dr. Toyoda to celebrate and honor the wonderful partnership between our state and Toyota, and I’ll always be grateful for his decision to take a chance on West Virginia and our people. His passing is a heartbreaking loss for our entire state. We will keep Dr. Toyoda’s son Akio, his wife Hiroko and his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers as they mourn this tremendous loss.”