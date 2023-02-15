WHOISTEVENYOUNG Drops Viral Music Video with Wu-Tang Series Star Dave East

WHOISTEVENYOUNG

WHOISTEVENYOUNG released a new music video featuring Wu-Tang Series Star Dave East.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHOISTEVENYOUNG is getting a lot of attention with his latest release. The video has garnered over 82,000 views in just a few days. Dave East and WHOISTEVENYOUNG, a regular collaborator, have a new song called "Sh*ttin Me." Dave East discusses dating issues in the video, which was shot close to the singer WHOISTEVENYOUNG's house. With WHOISTEVENYOUNG, Dave has released several songs, including "Dolla and a Dream," "Don't Let Me Down," and others. Many fans miss the rhythm and blues of the early 2000s, which are nostalgic in the song "Sh*ttin Me." Additionally, platinum musicians like MYGUYMARS, Young Jeezy, French Montana, and others have collaborated with WHOISTEVENYOUNG on songs.

Although you might still need time to get used to the moniker, WHOISTEVENYOUNG is creating waves in the music business behind the scenes. WHOISTEVENYOUNG excels in creating hits for established musicians and soundtracks. WHOISTEVENYOUNG, a New Yorker by birth, spent many hours in the studio honing his songwriting skills. His aptitude for writing and producing music soon got him a recording session with Grammy-winning producer My Guy Mars. Snoop Dogg, Smoke Dza, Young Jeezy, French Montana, The Game, Dave East, and other musicians are among the others with whom he has collaborated. WHOISTEVENYOUNG wants to revolutionize R&B, elevate New York R&B, and spread his sound worldwide.

Steven Young's soundtrack for the film "Bosco" is a substantial ongoing endeavor. The movie "Bosco" is not just another jailbreak film; it tells Quawntay "Bosco" Adams' story. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for trying to buy marijuana, but he managed to get out of a federal maximum-security prison despite being closely watched.

You can stay up to date with everything WHOISTEVENYOUNG by visiting www.stevenyoungfans.com.

WHOISTEVENYOUNG & DAVE EAST "SH*TTIN ME" MUSIC VIDEO