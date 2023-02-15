Portions of I-29, US 2 closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border and U.S. Highway 2 from Churchs Ferry to Lakota due to icy road conditions and near-zero visibility.



Several road closures remain in effect across the state.



Closures include:



Interstate 94 eastbound from Jamestown to Fargo

Interstate 94 westbound from Fargo to Valley City

Interstate 29 from the South Dakota border to Grand Forks

North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton

North Dakota Highway 200A from Washburn to North Dakota Highway 200

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



