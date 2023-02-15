CPSC Commissioner Mary T. Boyle to Address Consumer Product Safety Group at Virginia Tech

Will share important product safety information with professionals

First Professional Consumer Product Safety Certification Program to be based in capital region

I look forward to sharing important information firms need to meet their safety obligations.”” — CPSC Commissioner Mary T. Boyle

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary T. Boyle, a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), will open the 6th annual Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification program which will take place at the Virginia Tech Research Center in Arlington, VA.

Candidates in the certification program are product safety professionals in industry, retailers, and importers with 10 years of experience or 7 years’ experience along with an undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university. They will complete course requirements designed by Virginia Tech, the Society of Product Safety Professionals, and its education partner, ADK Information Services. Participants who pass the assessment process will earn the designation, Certified Product Safety Professional™. The assessment process includes a multiple-choice examination, personal essay, and a case study developed and presented by each candidate. Candidates for the program can apply at this registration site.

Commissioner Boyle explains her interest in sharing information with the participants in the 2023 safety laws. “As a CPSC Commissioner with more than a decade of experience at the agency, I am committed to robust enforcement of consumer product safety laws. Industry stakeholders should see safe products as good business. I look forward to sharing important information firms need to meet their safety obligations.”

Commissioner Boyle was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 22, 2022 for a term that expires on October 27, 2025. Prior to her confirmation, she spent more than a decade at CPSC in senior positions across the agency, including as Executive Director and General Counsel.

In those roles, she worked on a broad range of issues, including policy, administration, litigation, product recalls, civil penalty negotiations, and the development of rules and regulations. Throughout her tenure, she spearheaded many initiatives to protect consumers from hazardous and unsafe products, and she played a key role in the agency’s safety efforts on safe sleep and high-powered magnets, among other issues. In addition, over the years, she was instrumental in advancing the agency’s enforcement efforts.

“Regular surveys of our industry participants show they appreciate the opportunity to hear from CPSC senior management and Commissioners because they value understanding the perspectives of the leaders within the agency,” according to Shelia Gottschalk, President of the Society of Product Safety Professionals.

Before joining the Commission staff, Ms. Boyle developed affordable housing programs for the city of Gaithersburg, Maryland, worked in private practice at a major international law firm, and served on Capitol Hill as a staff member for the late Congressman Stephen J. Solarz and for the Asia and Pacific Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Commissioner Boyle received her B.A., cum laude, in English from Georgetown University in 1985 and her law degree from the University of Virginia in 1991. She is a member of the District of Columbia and Maryland Bars. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

For more information about the Certification Program, individuals should contact the Society of Product Safety Professionals at info@productsafetyprofessionals.org or Phone 314-497-1797