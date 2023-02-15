Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Constitutional Amendment to Repeal Prop. 8  

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today regarding the constitutional amendment introduced by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) to rescind Proposition 8, the discriminatory ban on same-sex marriage that was struck down in federal district court in 2010.

“Nearly 20 years after celebrating the historic ‘Winter of Love’ in San Francisco, we must remain vigilant to protect our values of equality, freedom and acceptance from the forces of hate that seek to undo our progress.

“Same-sex marriage is the law of the land and Prop. 8 has no place in our constitution. It’s time that our laws affirm marriage equality regardless of who you are or who you love. California stands with the LGBTQ+ community and their right to live freely.”

