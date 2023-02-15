Digicom Finance Launches DCOM To Bring Decentralized Finance To The Masses

The Metaverse Utility Token Offers Play-to-Earn Features and an Immersive Gaming Experience

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has become the buzzword in the world of finance, as the centralized financial system has been unable to meet the changing demands of the modern world. With the fast-paced development of technology, a more democratic economic ecosystem is needed that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. This is where Digicom Finance enters the picture with its DeFi solution - DCOM.

DIGICOM has launched a journey that is not just a token but a complete ecosystem aimed at bringing decentralized finance to the masses. According to a Gartner report, DeFi is the next big thing in the world of finance and many innovative companies are using it to create new business models. At least one such business created using DeFi is expected to be worth $10 billion by 2022 and by 2030, it could be used as a foundational technology for 30% of the global customer base.

DCOM is a Metaverse Utility Token that represents a living virtual world. The Metaverse is a new type of game concept where users can interact with each other in a virtual space for endless purposes. For Digicom users, this means they can earn, play, hunt, invest, and hang out while becoming a tycoon of business through virtual real estate, resources, and work. Users can also create, explore and build to the limits of their imagination all the while playing out a possible online career within Digicom.

The Digicom project has already generated massive traction within the investment community, attracting more than 25,000 users and raising a staggering $2.0 million in just a matter of weeks. The project is building an innovative metaverse community on a blockchain-based ecosystem, offering immersive games, virtual real-estate, virtual learning, and a global meeting point in the metaverse with unending replayability.

At the core of all DIGICOM ecosystem projects are play-to-earn (P2E) features, enabling players to earn "DCOM" through skilled gameplay. DCOM can be easily exchanged into the project's native ERC-20 token or players can accumulate DCOM and use it to purchase items from the Digicom Meta stores in the metaverse.

A true metaverse space must offer players a life away from life and provide a lot of parallel experiences. The Digicom offers a multitude of activities and situations that will keep players engaged and having fun. Everything in Digicom is built with the blockchain in mind, from items and land to buildings and skins. The majority of assets in Digicom will be tokenized, including resources, clothes, land, owned accommodation, and commercial property.

A single global marketplace will handle all transactions, where users can use cryptocurrencies such as USDC, MATIC, or the native Digicom token to make transactions safely and securely. The user-friendly interface for building in the world will allow for expansion, offering users the opportunity to create and build their own spaces, games, and experiences. A vibrant and busy world where the story and interactions are built by the users who play.

Compared to traditional financial services, Digicom Finance brings numerous benefits, making it a great choice for those looking for a DeFi solution. The company is actively seeking to expand its community and is inviting everyone to join the journey and be a part of the next big thing in finance.

