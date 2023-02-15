A Destination for the Determined: Strength n Honor Training Pushes To Protect Athletes to New Heights

The Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) is a crucial component of an athlete's knee stability but is also one of the most vulnerable. Studies show that female athletes are eight times more likely to suffer an ACL injury compared to their male counterparts. In addition, the rise of female participation in sports and aggressive competition has led to a 300% increase in ACL injuries in the last two decades.

Most people believe that ACL injuries are caused by physical contact with another player, but the truth is that 70% of female ACL injuries occur without any physical contact. Instead, such injuries are usually caused by abrupt deceleration, explosive changes in direction, incorrect landing, and direct contact with another player.

The ACL injury can be a season-ending injury that can significantly impact a female athlete's career, especially if not rehabbed properly post-surgery. The Strength n Honor Training facility has been successful in reducing the risk of ACL injuries by identifying and addressing individual athlete weaknesses.

In fact, through its well-developed ACL PROTOCOL app and training, it has successfully curved and minimized risk factors such as poor ankle mobility, muscle imbalances, dormant glutes, improper movement patterns, lack of deceleration training, poor landing biomechanics, poor conditioning, inadequate nutrition, and overtraining.

Strength n Honor Training was founded with a passion for passing on the mindset to achieve the highest levels of success on and off the competitive field. The training philosophy was developed through trial and error on the playing fields and is customized for highly driven athletes. The gym and fitness have always played a crucial role in the founder's life, and the same passion is put into every session and program at Strength n Honor Training.

Strength n Honor Training is a unique training facility as it has a hands-on approach and was developed through a combination of life experiences and pro football experience. The goal is to help athletes reach their dreams and avoid common mistakes made by athletes and parents. The facility caters to all driven athletes, but this newly designed ACL PROTOCOL is geared towards female athletes, and parents looking to help their female athletes reduce the risk of serious injuries.

Strength n Honor Training is not just a training facility but a community that helps each individual enhance their way of life. The focus is on developing the mind and body, and the passion and commitment put into each session are unmatched.

