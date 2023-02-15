Kiavi Appoints Arvind Mohan as Chief Executive Officer

Mohan's proven capital, financial, and operations expertise to further strengthen Kiavi's market position

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , one of the nation's largest lenders to real estate investors, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Arvind Mohan as Chief Executive Officer. Mohan will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Kiavi's Board of Directors. Mohan, a financial markets veteran, has served as Kiavi's Chief Operating Officer since 2020 and has held various other leadership positions since he joined the company in June 2016. Michael Bourque has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. This will help the company drive continued growth despite challenging market conditions, and accelerate the company's position in the real estate investment market.

"It has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of Kiavi since 2020, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together during my 4.5 years with the company. We have built a high-growth, profitable fintech company that is a leader in serving residential real estate investors," said Bourque. "The Board and I are confident that Arvind is the right person to build on this momentum. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience in financial services and capital markets, driving customer experience improvements and operational efficiencies through technology and data, and creating long-term value. And importantly, he cares deeply about each member of our team. Kiavi is fortunate to have him as the next CEO," he continued.

Mohan brings more than 17 years of strong leadership experience to his new role. During his seven years at Kiavi, he has held various leadership positions in Capital Markets and, since 2020, has served as Chief Operating Officer overseeing the Software Engineering, Product, Risk, Business Operations, Capital Markets, and Mortgage Operations functions. Prior to Kiavi, Mohan spent 10+ years in the fixed income division at Barclays overseeing teams in the securitized products group. Mohan holds a B.S. and M.S. in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

"I know that I speak for everyone at Kiavi in thanking Michael for his leadership and impact on the company," said Mohan. "I am thrilled to assume this new role and for the future of Kiavi. We have a special culture and an exceptionally talented team that is focused on delivering for our customers, continuing to innovate our products and channels in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future opportunities for growth. I look forward to leading Kiavi through this next stage of growth," he added.

About Kiavi

With more than $12.3B in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors (REIs). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com . NMLS ID #1125207 .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiavi-appoints-arvind-mohan-as-chief-executive-officer-301747005.html

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.