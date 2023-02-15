Vision-e Announces New CEO and President, Veteran Ownership

Air Force Veterans Reunite with Focus on Veterans and Data Privacy & Security for Salesforce Users

GREER, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vision-e publicly announced new leadership today with Founder and long-time Chief Operating Officer, George Turano, taking the reins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Turano served in the U.S. Air Force for 23-years before retiring and entering private industry with Xerox. He founded Vision-e in 2011 in response to surging market demand for easy, elegant solutions to capture and manage leads in Salesforce.

Mr. Turano is joined by fellow Air Force veteran, Mike Lightner, who assumed the role of company president after acquiring a stake in the company. Colonel Lightner retired from the Air Force after 27 years as an F-16 fighter pilot and advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy where he influenced national defense strategy and resourcing decisions.

The two veterans first worked together in 1992 while stationed in South Carolina. Now, more than 30 years later, they've reunited under the Vision-e banner with a focus on their fellow veterans and delivering Salesforce lead management solutions optimized for the modern data privacy, security, and compliance environment.

With the change in leadership, giving back to the military community is now embedded in Vision-e's culture. At a veterans' workshop at Dreamforce '22, Mr. Lightner stated, "George and I are committed to creating a company that reflects our status and responsibility as a 100% Veteran-Owned Small Business. By partnering with companies and organizations that share our vision, we hope to build a network that helps veterans acquire high-demand IT skills and quality jobs the moment they leave uniform."

Mr. Turano, meanwhile, highlighted the company's data privacy and security focus. "GDPR ushered in a new era of data stewardship in which companies must be good caretakers of their clients' data or pay a hefty price. Fines from regulators and losses–especially reputation damage–from data breaches are setting new records each year. That's why fielding solutions that help Salesforce users to capture leads and increase win opportunities in a secure, compliant manner is our top priority."

The Vision-e culture of security by design places the company's daily priority on data privacy and comprehensive security initiatives that has led to multiple coveted industry certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.

Vision-e is a brand of InField Sales Pro LLC, a South Carolina-based, 100% Veteran Owned Small Business. A Salesforce Partner since 2011, Vision-e specializes in data privacy and security tools for the Salesforce ecosystem. Vision-e's product portfolio is headlined by its front-end lead management solution, SCAN, featuring enterprise-level security, consent capture, and Zero Digital Footprint processing of business PII from multiple formats, including business cards, vCards, event badges, and NFC cards.

For inquiries about Vision-e, including product details and diversity supplier partnerships, visit visione.com.

