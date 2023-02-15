NORTHROP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Northrop Grumman Corporation on Behalf of Northrop Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Northrop Grumman Corporation ("Northrop" or the "Company") NOC on behalf of Northrop stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Northrop has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 26, 2023, Northrop released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, disclosing that the Company had received a criminal subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") on December 9, 2022, "seeking information regarding financial and cost accounting and controls that appears focused on the interest rate the company used to determine [its cost accounting standards] pension expense."

On this news, Northrop's stock price fell $19.82, or 4.3%, to close at $443.47 per share on January 26, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

