Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry 2022: Development Efforts Toward Fully Autonomous Operations Create Transformational Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Mining Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) market for the mining industry, highlighting the main factors contributing to growth.

Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for the mining industry has grown rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants each year. UAS technology enables mining industry participants to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals; this study explains how.

What makes this market unique compared to other UAS applications is the greater innovation required for its operations. Underground mines, for example, are hostile environments that entail special navigation techniques, but highly leverage from UAS operations.

The study segments hardware into 2 main categories (multirotor drones and fixed-wing drones) and lists their competitors, including software developers, hardware manufacturers, and service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Mining Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Segmentation
  • Trends and Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Mining Industry Outlook
  • Regulatory Framework for Countries with the Most Mining Activity
  • Drone Applications in the Mining Industry
  • Representative UAS Companies
  • Significant UAS for Mining Investments
  • Key Competitors for Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems in the Mining Industry
  • Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals

3 Commercial UAS Mining and Energy

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Systems for Open Pit Mining
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Underground Mines
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Aerial Systems for Environmental Footprint Assessment
  • Conclusions
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3iog

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-unmanned-aerial-systems-for-the-mining-industry-2022--development-efforts-toward-fully-autonomous-operations-create-transformational-growth-opportunities-301746942.html

