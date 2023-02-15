Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

February 14, 2023 9:50 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


10:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


1:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will depart for Nassau, The Bahamas.



Note for media:

Nassau, The Bahamas


4:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Nassau, The Bahamas, where he will attend the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Note for media:

6:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Note for media:

8:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming reception given by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, for the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Closed to media

 

