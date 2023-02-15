Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
February 14, 2023 9:50 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
|
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Nassau, The Bahamas.
Nassau, The Bahamas
|
4:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Nassau, The Bahamas, where he will attend the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
8:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming reception given by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, for the Forty-Fourth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
