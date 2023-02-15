Medical Tubing Global Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030: Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tubing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Tubing estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubbers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic & Looming Global Recession
- Medical Tubing: An Introduction
- Parameters Impacting Performance Characteristics of Medical Tubing
- Types of Materials for Medical Tubing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Silicone: The Largest Segment
- Drug Delivery System Application to Record High Growth
- Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
- Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth of Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Boosts Demand for Medical Tubing
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Aging Population & Rise in Chronic Diseases Fuels Need for Medical Procedures, Driving Market Growth
- Aging Population Drives Market: Global 65+ Population by Region
- Global Diabetes Prevalence
- Global Cancer Incidence
- Rising Need to Prevent Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand for Single-Use Tubing
- Common Sites of Infection due to Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Microextrusion Medical Tubing Presents Opportunities for New Procedures
- Cooling Tanks Enhance Precision of Medical Tubing
- Silicone Tubing: A Promising Component for Medical Devices
- Polyurethane Emerges as a Versatile Material for Medical Tubing
- PTFE Tubing Becomes a Preferred Choice for Medical Device Companies
- Stainless Steel Medical Tubing: Growing Importance in Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Surging Investments in Healthcare Industry to Fuel Market Growth
- Global Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Technology Innovations Boost Market Growth
- Compliance with Strict Regulations & Standards: A Major Growth Impediment
