Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Japanese Vice Minister Mori

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Mori Takeo in Washington, D.C.  They discussed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Mori reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  They highlighted the many ways in which the U.S.-Japan partnership is generating inclusive and sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity, in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.  The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Minister Mori agreed on the importance of continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion.  They also discussed the PRC’s provocative behavior, including the presence of PRC surveillance balloons over both Japan and the United States in recent years, and agreed that such overflights are a violation of sovereignty and international law.

