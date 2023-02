Multilingual COVID-19 Vaccines Myths Social Media Toolkit

❓ Can I prevent or treat #COVID19 by using disinfectant sprays, wipes, or liquids on my skin or in my body?

❌ NO

? #FDAVaccineFacts: Disinfectants should not be used on human or animal skin because they may cause serious skin and eye irritation. They should also not be swallowed or put in your mouth. #COVID19Vaccines protect you and those around you https://go.usa.gov/xekYU