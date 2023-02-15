State Board Hears from Healthy School Facilities Panel

(Washington, DC) —The DC State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 5:30 pm. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board will host an expert panel on healthy school facilities with a discussion centered on student and community voice. Panelists have been invited to share thoughts on the current state of school facilities and their impressions on how and what students would need to have a school facility that is safe, healthy, and educationally appropriate. Confirmed panelists include:

Jennifer Comey, Director of Planning and Analysis, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME)

Mary Filardo, Executive Director, 21st Century School Fund

Rodney McDaniel, Custodial Foreman, Powell Elementary School

Sophia Ibrahim, Student at Jackson-Reed High School, Student Advisory Committee Member

The State Board will recognize Dr. Willie Jackson on his retirement, after 31 years of service at the District of Columbia Public School system (DCPS). Under Dr. Jackson’s leadership, Ballou High School achieved a 14 percent increase in their graduation rate, $5.5 million in student scholarships, hundreds of students received career technical education certificates, and a school redesign which included advancements in technology and wellness programs. The State Board honors and commends Dr. Jackson for his dedication and leadership to the students at Ballou High School and the Ward 8 community.

The State Board will recognize the importance of protecting and supporting LGBTQ+ youth by uplifting inclusive and welcoming spaces and promoting events such as Queer Prom, which aims to reframe a traditional rite of passage into one of empowerment, safety, and celebration for LGBTQ+ teenagers who are more likely to experience feelings of depression and isolation than their heteronormative peers.

Following a closed session to discuss bylaws and priorities of the State Board 2023 work, members will consider a vote on appointments for the Administrative Committee and an ad-hoc Bylaws Committee If established, the proposed ad-hoc Bylaws Committee would serve to 1) revise current State Board bylaws—with engagement from the full Board—and 2) establish standard operating procedures to formalize routine processes and procedures for the State Board.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda and Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Healthy Schools Facilities Panel

VII. Public Comment

a. Live Testimony

i. Laura Fuchs

ii. Scott Goldstein

iii. Sherri Newsome

iv. Jeanette Staton

b. Written Testimony

VIII. Administrative (VOTE)

a. CR 23-2, Honoring the Retirement and Leadership of Dr. Willie Jackson

b. CR 23-3, On Supporting the Creation and Execution of a D.C. Queer Prom

c. SR 23-1, Committee Appointments

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment