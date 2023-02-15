Elevating Home Bartending to a New Level: Launch of the Best Cocktail Shaker Set with Stand that Stands Out

Submit Release
Peak Life, a leading provider of premium quality barware, is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest product: the Cocktail Shaker Set with Stand.

Creating the perfect cocktail is both an art and a science, and having the right tools is essential”
— Mohit Khatri

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the New Cocktail Shaker Set: Elevating Home Bartending to a New Level

The team at Peak Life, a leading provider of premium quality barware, is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest product: the Cocktail Shaker Set with Stand. This stunning set of tools is designed to make home bartending easier, more efficient, and more stylish than ever before.

Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this cocktail shaker set includes Boston Shakers, 3 types of strainers, japanese jigger, 12 inch bar european bar spoon, ice tongs, wine pourers, all beautifully packaged in a luxurious gift box. Each piece is carefully crafted to ensure maximum durability, ease of use, and flawless performance. With this set, you can mix up your favorite drinks like a pro, impressing your guests with your bartending skills and eye-catching presentation.

The Cocktail Shaker Set is perfect for both amateur and professional bartenders, as well as anyone who enjoys entertaining at home. Whether you're hosting a dinner party, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a casual evening with friends, this set is sure to elevate your home bar experience.

"Creating the perfect cocktail is both an art and a science, and having the right tools is essential," says Peak Life’s founder and CEO Mohit Khatri. "We're passionate about providing high-quality barware that makes it easy for anyone to create their favorite drinks at home. We believe that the Cocktail Shaker Set will be a game-changer for home bartenders, and we're excited to see it in the hands of our customers."

The best quality of a cocktail shaker set with stand is its ability to provide a complete and organized solution for all your cocktail-making needs. The stylish design sits perfectly on kitchen countertops, bar cart and home bars.

The Cocktail Shaker Set is available now on Peak Life's website, as well as select retailers. Don't miss your chance to elevate your home bar game with this stunning new product. Order yours today!

Mohit Khatri
Peak Life
+1 416-728-4698
