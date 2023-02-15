Customer Experience Management Software Market Value to Achieve USD 23,835 Million by 2027

Customer Experience Management Software Market Value

An on-demand business model that focuses customers will have a huge impact on customer experience management software market expansion.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global customer experience management software market will grow at a 15.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, from a 2019 market size of $7,571 million to a predicted $23,835 million.

The omni-channel shopping trend and rising on-demand business models have fueled the expansion of the global market for customer experience management software. The complexity of integrating electronic data exchange and synchronization, combined with operational data bias that results in insufficient insight generation, on the other hand, hinder the market's expansion. However, the rise of cloud-based business models and AI-integrated customer experience management software would create attractive prospects for market players in the future.

On the basis of component, platform, sector, region, deployment method, and other factors, the global market for customer experience management software is divided into submarkets. The services segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR of 16.9% over the course of the forecast period, component by component. But in 2019, the software sector—which accounted for roughly two-thirds of the market—held the lion's share.

The voice assistants sector would experience the highest CAGR of 21.5% in terms of platforms throughout the course of the prediction. The market's highest share in 2019 came from the mobile app category, which accounted for two-fifths of the total.

Numerous geographical areas, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, are considered in the analysis of the worldwide customer experience management software market. According to estimates, the market in Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest rate of 17.8%, between 2020 and 2027. The market in North America, which accounted for more than one-third of the market in 2019, held the biggest share in 2019.

The global customer experience management software market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, IBM, Avaya, Oracle, Nice, Verint, SAP, SAS, Zendesk, and Salesforce.

The current COVID situation is anticipated to have a stronger beneficial influence because businesses have shifted their performance to the internet channel, increasing consumer personalization and needs. This has led to a high increase in the need for customer experience management software. The demand for customer engagement, retention, and loyalty is predicted to have a positive correlation with this trend being followed by a number of other industries, including BFSI, public & government, healthcare, retail, and others, creating a strong need for efficient experience management software.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, in 2019 the software segment dominated the customer experience management software market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of deployment type, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019 during the forecast period.

• On the basis of platform, the mobile app segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the voice assistants segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of industry, the retail, then BFSI segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

