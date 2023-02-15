Submit Release
Judge Nixes Some Disciplinary Charges Against Ex-Bar Executive Joe Dunn

State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland said the bar missed a five-year disciplinary window when it accused Dunn last year of moral turpitude for allegedly misleading bar leaders about the California’s Supreme Court’s stance on a 2013 bill, AB 852, targeting the unlicensed practice of law. Roland also tossed out a related charge alleging Dunn breached his fiduciary duties to the bar in the matter.

