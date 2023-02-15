Gavin Newsom slams California mental health court lawsuit, says treatment ‘cannot be forced’Martin.Novitski
Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:34
NewsLink
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pushed back against a lawsuit claiming his mental health court program robs severely ill individuals of their civil rights by forcing them into treatment.
