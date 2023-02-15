In Shasta County, the judge shortage is forcing some trials to be delayed. Shasta is among 32 California counties waiting for judicial appointments to their superior courts, about half of all counties in the state, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Judicial Council of California. A total of 99 superior court judges are needed to fill those vacancies, the report said.
California judge shortage impacts Shasta County Superior Court
