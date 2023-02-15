Submit Release
Commission Confirms Appointment to Third District Court of Appeal

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today unanimously confirmed Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala to the Third District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.

Judge Mesiwala was confirmed by unanimous vote of the three-member commission, which included Chief Justice Guerrero (Chair); Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Acting Presiding Justice Ronald B. Robie.

Appointee Summary Biography

Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Coleman A. Blease. Judge Mesiwala has served as a Sacramento County Superior Court judge since 2017 and was a commissioner there in 2017. Judge Mesiwala has been an adjunct professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law since 2013. She was a judicial attorney at the Third District Court of Appeal from 2004 to 2017, where she served as a senior judicial attorney for Justice Ronald B. Robie from 2006 to 2017 and as a central staff attorney from 2004 to 2006. Judge Mesiwala served as a staff attorney at the Central California Appellate Program from 1999 to 2004 and as an attorney at the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Eastern District of California in 1999. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law.

