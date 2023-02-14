Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,309 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Revenue Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Senior Citizens Tax Deferral Program

ILLINOIS, February 14 - Chicago -The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) today reminded senior citizens about the availability of the Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Program which allows qualified seniors to defer all or part of their property taxes and special assessment payments on their principal residences. Seniors needing assistance paying their property taxes have until March 1, 2023 to apply for the program.


The program, which works like a loan, allows qualified seniors to defer a maximum of $7,500 per tax year (including both first and second installment payments), increased from $5,000 last year. Deferred amounts are borrowed from the state, who pays the tax bill to the County Collector's Office. The program was also expanded this year to increase the household income threshold qualification from $55,000 to $65,000.


Interest on the amount paid by the state accumulates and a lien is placed on the property for all deferred tax payments and interest, payable upon death of the homeowner, at the time the home is transferred to a new owner, or sooner, if the program participant chooses to pay off the deferred tax payments and interest.


"We encourage all eligible seniors who need help in paying their property taxes to look into this program and apply by the March 1 deadline," said Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) Director David Harris. "Not only has the income threshold been increased this year but the program has also been expanded to allow seniors to defer a greater amount of their property tax payments."


To qualify for the Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral, a property owner must:

• be 65 years of age or older prior to June 1 of the year that the application is being filed with the County Collector's Office,

• have a total annual household income of no more than $65,000,

• have owned and occupied the property or other qualifying residence for at least the last three years,

• own the property, or share joint ownership with a spouse, or be the sole beneficiary, or the property owner and spouse be the sole beneficiaries of an Illinois land trust,

• have no unpaid property taxes and special assessments on the property, and

• have adequate insurance against fire or casualty loss.

To apply for the program, seniors need to contact their local County Collector's Office to receive an application. Once completed, the application must be filed with the Collector's Office on or before March 1 of each year they wish to defer their property taxes or special assessments.

For general questions concerning the program, taxpayers may visit IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov or contact their local County Collector's Office.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Revenue Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Senior Citizens Tax Deferral Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.