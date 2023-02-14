Illinois EPA Announces $300,000 in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Nokomis to Replace Lead Service Lines
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $308,082 in funding to the City of Nokomis (Montgomery County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Nokomis (City) will not have to repay $300,000 of the funding.
"Through the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, owners and operators of Illinois community water supplies have been working to develop comprehensive water service line material inventories and replacement plans," said Director Kim. "As a result of funding made available through our State Revolving Fund, Nokomis is taking a proactive step to address lead service lines that have been identified."
Since State Fiscal Year 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $89 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended.