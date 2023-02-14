Illinois EPA Announces $300,000 in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Nokomis to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $308,082 in funding to the City of Nokomis (Montgomery County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Nokomis (City) will not have to repay $300,000 of the funding.





"Through the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, owners and operators of Illinois community water supplies have been working to develop comprehensive water service line material inventories and replacement plans," said Director Kim. "As a result of funding made available through our State Revolving Fund, Nokomis is taking a proactive step to address lead service lines that have been identified."





The City will use the funds to replace approximately 30 lead services lines within the community. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time that can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/general_information/in-your-home/Pages/Resources-on-Lead.aspx.





Since State Fiscal Year 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $89 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended.



