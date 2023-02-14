MGTO welcomes return of AirAsia flights set to widen international visitor markets

MACAU, February 14 - AirAsia has resumed flights to and from Macao today (14 February). The inaugural flight took off from Kuala Lumpur and landed in Macao. MGTO hosted a welcome ceremony where Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK presented souvenirs to passengers, followed by group photo moments. Warm hospitality was extended to enrich visitors’ trip experience, brand the destination, and tap into international visitor markets.

Flight service restarts on Valentine’s Day with warm wishes for passengers

Following the return to normality in border crossing, airlines are successively resuming routes between Macao and other international destinations. AirAsia’s first flight to Macao ever since the pandemic, AK186, arrived tonight (14 February) from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, attended the ceremony to convey a warm welcome to the passengers of the flight. With the route restarting on 14 February, MGTO arranged for Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to greet and gift each passenger with a box of hand-made chocolate, to share the sweetness of Valentine’s Day.

Special offers attract international travelers to Macao

Senna Fernandes expressed that Malaysia used to rank among Macao’s top ten international visitor markets before the pandemic. She is truly glad to see AirAsia resumes direct flights between Macao and Kuala Lumpur. The return of the route signifies that Malaysians can visit Macao once again. It is set to bring a broader range of international visitors to Macao and contribute to tourism market diversification. Following the lifting of border restrictions, MGTO maintains close collaboration with industry partners, hoping that more carriers will restart and provide routes to Macao. At the same time, the Office is gearing up for promotional initiatives to unfold in regions with direct flights to Macao. Various promotional activities and roadshows are planned to be rolled out this year, alongside tourism products on special offer, to attract international visitors to Macao and raise the destination’s profile more extensively. A variety of ways will be adopted to promote Macao as a travel destination and its tourism products.

Flight increments meet travel demand

AirAsia’s inaugural flight from Macao since the COVID outbreak, AK187, took off afterwards tonight to return to the capital of Malaysia. The route restoration enables convenient travel of residents and visitors alike between the two cities, as it helps fulfill the mounting demand of outbound travel after the pandemic. More routes will ensue to resume, including flights between Macao and Bangkok (via Don Mueang International Airport) on 18 February and between Macao and Philippines on 2 March, expected to widen the direct flight services and coverage of Southeast-Asia destinations to/from Macao, boosting mutual visits of international travelers.