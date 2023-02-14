Illinois EPA Announces Nearly $4 Million in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Batavia to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $3,984,353 million in funding to the City of Batavia (Kane County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Batavia (City) will not have to repay any of the funding.





"Like many other communities, Batavia is taking a proactive step to replace lead service lines with funding available through Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund," said Director Kim. "As more community water supplies identify lead service lines in their systems, we know this need will only grow. We are ready to assist our communities with funding opportunities to maintain a safe, reliable source of drinking water for residents."





The City plans to replace approximately 280 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time that can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/general_information/in-your-home/Pages/Resources-on-Lead.aspx.





Since State Fiscal Year 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $89 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended.



