Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,292 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Announces Nearly $4 Million in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Batavia to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $3,984,353 million in funding to the City of Batavia (Kane County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Batavia (City) will not have to repay any of the funding.


"Like many other communities, Batavia is taking a proactive step to replace lead service lines with funding available through Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund," said Director Kim. "As more community water supplies identify lead service lines in their systems, we know this need will only grow. We are ready to assist our communities with funding opportunities to maintain a safe, reliable source of drinking water for residents."


The City plans to replace approximately 280 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time that can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/general_information/in-your-home/Pages/Resources-on-Lead.aspx.


Since State Fiscal Year 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $89 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended.


You just read:

Illinois EPA Announces Nearly $4 Million in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Batavia to Replace Lead Service Lines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.