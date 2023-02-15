Councilmember Luedtke Introduces Bill to Improve Transparency of County Boards, Committees and Commissions

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Legislation comes after State Open Meetings Compliance Board found violations, inconsistencies

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke on Tuesday introduced legislation to address Open Meetings Act violations and inconsistencies found in Montgomery County government.

Bill 8-23 would set clear and consistent deadlines for the more than 80 County government boards, committees and commissions that meet to inform the public and advise policymakers on critical issues impacting the community. The legislation would require the deadlines for groups to publish basic information critical to transparency, including meeting notices, agendas, minutes and recordings if a meeting was recorded.

In August 2022, the State Open Meetings Act Compliance Board found several County boards, committees and commissions violated existing State Open Meetings Act law by failing to provide reasonable advance notice of meetings, failing to provide information on how to access virtual meetings, failing to post minutes, and more.

“It’s essential for the good of our residents and the good of the volunteers who serve so ably on these public bodies that they operate in a transparent manner,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “It’s important to set requirements above and beyond state law to ensure the County improves on problems found in the past. This legislation will also support the County in setting consistent rules for the many boards, committees, and commissions providing public forums and influencing County policy.”

Local jurisdictions around the state including Baltimore City have also set open meetings requirements in addition to existing state law. Bill 8-23, cosponsored by Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Evan Glass, would also create a quarterly reporting requirement to the Council of open meetings complaints and the resolution of those complaints.

A public hearing on Bill 8-23 is scheduled for February 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Councilmember Luedtke represents the new District 7, including Olney, Damascus, Montgomery Village, Derwood, Laytonsville, Sandy Spring, Ashton, and parts of Gaithersburg and Silver Spring. She is serving on the Council’s Public Safety and Health and Human Services Committees and as the Council’s Lead for Crisis Response.

For more information, the Council staff report can be viewed here.

