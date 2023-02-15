Councilmember Albornoz Introduces Bill 10-23 to Establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz introduced legislation today to establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission. The legislation is supported by the full Council, the Executive Branch, as well as the Commission on People with Disabilities. The purpose of the bill is to better coordinate services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

“Addressing the complex system navigation needs, gaps in services, and state and County challenges impacts more than 40,000 people of all ages who have an intellectual and developmental disability in our County. An independent commission that will promote communication with families, advocates and providers is critical,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

“As a parent of my adult foster child with IDD I know how difficult it can be to find and access services. The new Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission will help identify the unique needs of people with IDD, foster dialogue and improve information sharing with parents and caregivers, and help state and County government understand and meet the needs of this special population. I greatly appreciate the partnership with Councilmember Albornoz in bringing this proposal forward,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

If enacted, a new IDD Commission would include 24 members, including individuals from the intellectual and developmental disability community, service providers and service agencies and the Commission on People with Disabilities, who would be focused on promoting direct communication among families, support staff, private and public organizations and the public about programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The commission would also provide educational programs, identify current gaps in services and provide advice and recommendations on best practices to the County and the County Executive.

A public hearing on Bill 10-23 is scheduled for March 7 at 1:30 pm.

For more information, the Council staff report can be viewed here.

###