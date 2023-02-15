TOMORROW: Council Invites Montgomery County Residents to Hybrid Community Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Town hall will be held at Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburg with virtual participation available

The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg.

Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members. Some of the topics for discussion will include public safety, public health, housing and transportation, and other issues of community concern.

“Civic engagement is a critical component of public service,” said Council President Evan Glass. “This is a great opportunity to share your opinions, ask questions and let us know how we can better serve this County. These public forums highlight the issues impacting residents and strengthen the work of the Council. I encourage residents to join us, and I look forward to a robust discussion.” The hybrid town hall will have an option to participate virtually through a Zoom webinar. Spanish language interpretation and American Sign Language interpretation will be available both in-person and virtually. Community members must register ahead of time to participate in the virtual town hall through Zoom at https://bit.ly/TownHall-Feb15. The Council must receive your registration by Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Residents will receive an email confirmation with the appropriate Zoom information to participate. Residents without internet access can call 240-777-7832 and leave a message to register. The hybrid town hall meeting will be televised on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity). The meeting will be streamed on Facebook (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (MoCoCouncilMd).

