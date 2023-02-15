Montgomery County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson Awarded the ‘Hiram Musgrove Memorial Award’ by the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

On February 11, 2023, Montgomery County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson was awarded the Hiram Musgrove Memorial Award at the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad’s (BCCRS) 2023 Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony. The Hiram Musgrove Memorial Award is given to a community member who has distinguished oneself as an outstanding champion of the BCCRS.

Every year, one award is given to someone in the community who has worked in an outstanding capacity to contribute to the philosophy, purpose, management, and operation of the Rescue Squad. A second award was given to Battalion Chief Leo Ruiz as an “internal” member for his outstanding contributions to the Squad, and his dedicated service since 1999. Nominations for this award are made by the General Membership and selected by the Board of Directors and reflects the Rescue Squad’s “Hall of Fame.”

“I'm so deeply humbled by the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad for this recognition and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with such exceptional community heroes,” Council Vice President Friedson said. “Supporting and advocating for the Rescue Squad is the easy job. It’s the volunteers who sacrifice their time and their lives to keep us safe. They truly are the best deal we have in the county.”

The ceremony was convened to celebrate and recognize the front-line members who provide Emergency Medical Services, fire, and rescue services to our community. These brave day-staff, volunteers, administrative members, and community partners are integral to the important, life-saving, work to make BCCRS the one-of-a-kind organization that provides a safety net for us all. BCCRS responded to more than 8,100 Calls in 2022, with most being related to car accidents and cardiac emergencies, a call volume that has increased 16% since 2021. That is an average of more than 22 responses per day. BCCRS is a philanthropically operated organization that provides state of the art emergency medical, fire, and rescue services to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase area and surrounding Maryland communities.

