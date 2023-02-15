Workforce Management Market Value to Cross USD 9,391 Million in 2027

Workforce Management Market Value

Major drivers of workforce management market during forecast period include rise in demand for workforce optimization and mobile-based workforce applications.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global workforce management market was valued at $4.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $9.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The study offers a thorough analysis of the top investment prospects, top winning methods, market size and projections, competitive environment, and ebb and flow market trends.

The global workforce management market is expanding as a result of rising demand for workforce optimization and mobile apps as well as rising cloud-based workforce management usage. On the other hand, privacy and security issues with regard to employee data stored in the cloud partially hinder expansion. Nevertheless, it is projected that the industry would see several opportunities as a result of the integration of new technology.

Component, deployment mode, organisation size, industry vertical, and region are all examined in the worldwide workforce management market study. In terms of component share, the solution segment had more than three-fifths of the market in 2019 and is predicted to be in charge by 2027. During the predicted period, the services segment would simultaneously have the fastest CAGR of 12.1%.

According to deployment model, the on-premise segment made over 50% of the overall market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to hold the lead by 2027. On the other hand, the cloud category would experience the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Geographically, North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market in 2019. Asia-Pacific would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the projection period. Europe and LAMEA are the other two regions addressed in the research.

The key market players analyzed in the global workforce management market report include ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, the solution segment dominated the workforce management market size in 2019. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the workforce management industry.

• As per deployment mode, in 2019, on-premise was the leading segment. However, the cloud segment is expected to display significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of organization size, large enterprises segment was dominant in 2019 in terms of workforce management market share. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to depict significant growth in terms of CAGR.

• According to industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the manufacturing sector is expected to witness a considerable workforce management market growth in the near future.

