VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Theft investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000793

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wetherby's Quick Stop, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Theft investigation

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                     

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a theft that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Wetherby's Quick Stop, 75 Main St., in the town of Richford. VSP was notified at about 4:30 p.m. that an unknown man had entered the store, walked up to the counter, snatched the cash drawer from the register, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

 

The suspect was wearing dark clothing including a hoodie and jacket with red markings on the sleeves, a gray face mask, and sunglasses. He is described as being of average build and about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall. Photos of the suspect are attached to this release.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or by email at angela.baker@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

