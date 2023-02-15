Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,225 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Escape

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23A4001181

              23A4001200

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 0930 hours and 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Place, Corinth, VT   & Intersection of US RT 5 and VT 25 Jiffy Mart, Bradford

VIOLATIONS: Fugitive From Justice, Burglary, Arrest on Warrant, Escape, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont  

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 2/13/23 at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrived on scene and witnessed, Pat Southworth of Vershire, inside a residence he had no right to be in. Troopers took Southworth into custody without incident. Southworth was found to have several outstanding warrants out of New Hampshire, and Vermont.

 

Southworth was taken to the Bradford Outpost and processed. Southworth was taken to Chelsea Criminal Court and ordered to be lodged in the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility until being transferred to New Hampshire.

 

While in Bradford, VT Southworth escaped police custody and resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Southworth was taken back into custody. Southworth was transported back to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks to be processed, and arrested for the second time that day.

 

At the conclusion of processing, Southworth was lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility and held without Bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/14/23, 1300 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Available

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Escape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.