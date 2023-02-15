St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Escape

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A4001181

23A4001200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 0930 hours and 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Place, Corinth, VT & Intersection of US RT 5 and VT 25 Jiffy Mart, Bradford

VIOLATIONS: Fugitive From Justice, Burglary, Arrest on Warrant, Escape, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/13/23 at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrived on scene and witnessed, Pat Southworth of Vershire, inside a residence he had no right to be in. Troopers took Southworth into custody without incident. Southworth was found to have several outstanding warrants out of New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Southworth was taken to the Bradford Outpost and processed. Southworth was taken to Chelsea Criminal Court and ordered to be lodged in the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility until being transferred to New Hampshire.

While in Bradford, VT Southworth escaped police custody and resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Southworth was taken back into custody. Southworth was transported back to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks to be processed, and arrested for the second time that day.

At the conclusion of processing, Southworth was lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility and held without Bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/14/23, 1300 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Available

