St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Escape
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4001181
23A4001200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 0930 hours and 1450 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Place, Corinth, VT & Intersection of US RT 5 and VT 25 Jiffy Mart, Bradford
VIOLATIONS: Fugitive From Justice, Burglary, Arrest on Warrant, Escape, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/13/23 at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrived on scene and witnessed, Pat Southworth of Vershire, inside a residence he had no right to be in. Troopers took Southworth into custody without incident. Southworth was found to have several outstanding warrants out of New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Southworth was taken to the Bradford Outpost and processed. Southworth was taken to Chelsea Criminal Court and ordered to be lodged in the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility until being transferred to New Hampshire.
While in Bradford, VT Southworth escaped police custody and resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Southworth was taken back into custody. Southworth was transported back to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks to be processed, and arrested for the second time that day.
At the conclusion of processing, Southworth was lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility and held without Bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division the next day.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/14/23, 1300 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.