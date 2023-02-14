SEI’s Carol Mungo speaks to “AP” on Kenya’s electric transport plan

Carol is working with Smart Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) , a project that provides energy access technologies and business models that are easily replicable and can generate local opportunities for economic development and social cohesion in Africa. The consortium brings together a mix of international organisations, research and innovation partners, SMEs and networks organisations. SESA is a collaborative project between the European Union and nine African countries (Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania).