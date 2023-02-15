Road Safety Market Value to Gain USD 14.8 Billion in 2031

Road Safety Market Value

Due to rising demand for automated vehicles and traffic control, the global market share for road safety is anticipated to expand significantly.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global road safety market generated $4.7 billion in 2021, and Allied Market Research projects that it will reach $14.8 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. In-depth analyses of the top winning strategies, changing market trends, market size and projections, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape are provided in the study. In order to introduce important plans for the future and take crucial actions to considerably enhance and heighten their position in the market, new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders will find the study to be a beneficial source of information.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17647

Based on offering, type, and geography, the study provides a complete segmentation of the global market for road safety. The report uses graphical and tabular representation to provide a thorough examination of each segment and its corresponding sub-segment. The market participants, investors, and new entrants may all benefit from this analysis by using it to identify and develop strategies based on the fastest-growing categories and areas with the highest revenue creation, as noted in the report.

According to offering, the solution segment controlled over three-fourths of the global market in 2021, and it is anticipated that it would continue to occupy the top spot throughout the projected period. Additionally, during the projection period, the same segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.3%. The research also examines other market sectors, like services.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17647

The enforcement solution market category, which accounted for around one-fourth of the global market in 2021, had the biggest market share by type. Additionally, it is anticipated that the ALPR or ANPR segment will continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. On the other hand, the back office systems segment is anticipated to have the quickest CAGR of 14.3% throughout the projection period.

According to region, North America controlled more than one-third of the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to hold its position of leadership throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the projected year is expected to see the quickest CAGR of 13.2% in the same region. Other regions like Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are also examined in the paper.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17647

The key players analyzed in the global road safety industry report include Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, Flir Systems, Inc., IDEMIA, Jenoptik, Kapsch TraficCom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, and VITRONIC.

Key Findings of the Study:

• The solution segment was the highest revenue contributor to the road safety market share, with $3,461.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,815.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3%.

• The services segment of road safety market forecast is estimated to reach $2,972.7 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

• The system integration and deployment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $526.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,364.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.2%.

• The ALPR/ANPR segment is estimated to reach $3,804.8 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Public Safety and Security Market

