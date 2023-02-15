SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. - ULCC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (“Frontier” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ULCC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Frontier and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 9, 2023, Frontier reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Among other items, Frontier reported revenue of $906 million, missing estimates by $25.15 million, as well as a 41% year-over-year increase in operating expenses.

On this news, Frontier’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 9, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .