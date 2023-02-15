Augusta Adult Education Partnerships with Maine Veteran’s Home to Offer FREE CNA Training

Augusta Adult and Community Education is partnering with the Maine Veterans’ Homes-Augusta to offer an, “Earn While You Learn” Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program. The purpose of the partnership is to increase and strengthen Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training in the Augusta area and prepare participants for employment within the healthcare industry within the state.

The first cohort of Certified Nursing Assistants who participated in the partnership graduated on February 10, 2023.

“This is an exciting time to become part of the Maine Veterans’ Homes-Augusta team at their new state-of-the-art facility at 35 Heroes Way,” said Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community Education in a news release. “Augusta Adult and Community Education is honored to partner with Maine Veterans’ Homes-Augusta.”

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed into effect on December 1, 2022, between Augusta Adult and Community Education and Maine Veterans’ Homes-Augusta to offer “Earn While You Learn” CNA Training.

