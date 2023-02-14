Governor Abbott Reappoints Beck, Goldberg To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, February 14 - February 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jeffery Beck and Kenneth “Kenny” Goldberg to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Goldberg will continue to serve as chair. The Advisory Commission conducts studies on antisemitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Jeffrey Beck of Dallas is chairman of the board of United Texas Bank, Quantum Holdings, and Beck Ventures. He is national board member for the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and sits on various boards for the country of Israel as well as a University of Miami board. Beck previously served as the national board chair for the American Senior Housing Association. Beck received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Kenneth “Kenny” Goldberg of Dallas is retired from Gold Metal Recyclers, which he founded in 1976 and merged with European Metals Recycling Company in 2011. Goldberg is past president of the Jewish Community Center and has served many non-profit organizations. Goldberg received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.