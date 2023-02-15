Healthy Paws Pet Company Inc. launches Pawmier Functional Dog Treats
Premium dog treat maker launches a variety of healthy treats focused on offering organic ingredients and functional benefits.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntington Beach, CA – Healthy Paws Pet Company, Inc., a pet health & wellness company, is excited to announce the launch of Pawmier functional dog treats, a line of soft baked cookies made from organic ingredients to support Skin & Coat, Hip & Joint, and Immunity.
“Having spent over 20 years in the food industry and being a dog mom of two, I saw an opportunity to bring health and wellness to our pets,” says Healthy Paws Pet Company’s CEO and Founder, Alissa Crockett. “Like humans, our pets’ health starts with what we feed them. My fur babies had minor skin and joint issues and while there were some functional and “natural” foods available, nothing was made from organic ingredients. Our Pawmier treats are organic, functional, low calorie and they are sized to be digestible for any size dog at any age. This is the first of many healthy food and wellness options we’ll be bringing to the broader pet community over the next year.”
Healthy Paws Pet Company, Inc. created grain free, soft baked, functional, low-calorie cookies to support the health of dogs. Each recipe is made from organic ingredients, including superfoods such as organic sweet potato, organic pumpkin, organic carrots, and organic flaxseed. They are grain free, meat free, pea free and can be broken into bite size pieces for smaller or older dogs to easily chew.
The Pawmier launch includes a variety of functions including Skin & Coat Support, Hip & Joint Support, and Immunity Support. Pawmier treats are freshly baked right here in the United States and are offered at an affordable price point.
Healthy Paws Pet Company, Inc. is a woman owned business based in Southern California founded by Alissa Crockett in 2020. Pawmier dog treats can be found in regional grocery chains and nationally online at Amazon. Visit www.pawmier.com to learn more.
